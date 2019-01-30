App
Earnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:39 PM IST

Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit jumps 45% to Rs 96.5cr

The same-store-sales growth stood at 14.6 percent for the quarter ended December 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The operator of Domino’s Pizza, Jubilant Foodworks, reported 46 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit at Rs 96.5 crore on the back of better operating income and same-store-sales growth.

The company had reported profit of Rs 66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 16.8 percent at Rs 929.1 crore against Rs 795.2 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA up 24.7 percent at Rs 170.6 crore, while margin was at 18.4 percent.

The same-store-sales growth stood at 14.6 percent for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company has added 35 new Domino's stores in Q3 and Dunkin’ Donuts delivered break-even in Q3FY19 on the back of strong growth in the core portfolio of Donuts and Beverages, as also disciplined cost management.

Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks said, “I am delighted to share that we have once again delivered healthy earnings growth during the quarter which stood inline with our expectations. Performance was driven by consistent progress made across each of the growth pillars.”

At 13:25 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,235.25, up Rs 39.55, or 3.31 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:31 pm

