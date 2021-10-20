MARKET NEWS

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 profit rises 58% to Rs 120 crore

The company, which operates popular fast food chains such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts among others in India, had posted a profit of Rs 75.78 crore in the same period last fiscal year, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

October 20, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd on Wednesday reported 58.11 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 119.82 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 aided by higher sales.

The company, which operates popular fast food chains such as Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts among others in India, had posted a profit of Rs 75.78 crore in the same period last fiscal year, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,116.19 crore as compared to Rs 816.33 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The COVID-19 situation across countries affected the normal dine-in operations of the restaurants resulting in lower sales.

However, the group has taken various measures to protect profit margins, the company said.

"Given the uncertainties associated with nature, condition and duration of COVID-19, the impact assessment on the group’s financial statements will be continuously made and provided for as required,” it added.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 963.47 crore as compared to Rs 747.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year, the company added.

During April-September period of this fiscal year, JFL said its consolidated net profit was at Rs 188.89 crore as compared to Rs 1.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in the six-month period was at Rs 2,009.37 crore as against Rs 1,204.73 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
