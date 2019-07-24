App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit at Rs 71.5 crore

The company's same store sales growth for the quarter stood at 4.1 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza in India, has reported marginal fall in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1FY20 net profit was down 0.9 percent at Rs 71.5 crore against Rs 72.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 10 percent at Rs 949.1 crore against Rs 863.2 crore.

The company's same store sales growth for the quarter stood at 4.1 percent.

It opened 26 new Domino’s stores during the quarter, taking the total store count up to 1,249 across 276 cities, the company said in a release.

Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks said, “We have started the year on an encouraging note. Domino‟s has been a very strong brand franchise and our strategic focus remains in brand building and innovation through high-quality products, continued value for money, improved customer experience and an omnipresent network."

At 1458 hours, Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,138.40, down Rs 90.30, or 7.35 percent.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Results

