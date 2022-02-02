Jubilant FoodWorks profit up 7.5% in December quarter

Domino’s Pizza | In an interview, Tom Monaghan, the founder of Domino’s Pizza explained how easily he struck upon the name of the brand. During the 60s, while he was searching for a name for his pizza venture- that’s also when he had acquired just three outlets– an employee returned after delivering a pizza and said - I’ve got our name! Domino’s! As Monaghan had only three outlets at that time he decided that he could use a Domino as the logo with three dots on it. He planned to increase the number of dots on the logo whenever they added a new store – also explaining how he’d never thought that it will go on to become a global fast food chain.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd , which runs the Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India, reported a 7.5% rise in December quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 133.20 crore from Rs 123.92 crore a year ago.

The board also approved a stock split of 5:1.

Revenue from operations grew 13.2% to Rs 1,210.77 crore from Rs 1,069.28 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenditure rose 13.07% to Rs 1,040.24 crore. Ebitda margin improved 24 basis points to 26.6% from 26.4% last year.

According to a CNBC poll, net profit was expected at Rs 150 crore and net sales at Rs 1,250 crore.

"The growth was driven by improved recovery in dine-in channel, well supported by continued strong momentum in the delivery channel," the company said in a statement to exchanges.

As compared to the pre-Covid period of Q3FY20, Domino’s system sales grew by 112.9%. This was driven by strong momentum in delivery and takeaway channels, which grew 128% and 148%, respectively, from a year earlier. Dine-in channel witnessed a healthy recovery at 71.7%, the company said.

The firm opened a record 75 new Domino's stores in the quarter under review, the highest ever number of new store openings by any franchisee in any quarter in any market. The firm opened one new restaurant each for Dunkin’ and Hong’s Kitchen during the quarter. It forayed into 17 cities in the quarter, and now reaches a total of 322 cities across India.

"We have delivered a strong, all-round Q3FY22 performance, along with a record expansion of the Domino’s store network. The company continues to create benchmarks, surpass key milestones and we remain excited with the growth opportunity that lies ahead. We are also making disciplined strategic investments that will help us drive growth, strengthen capabilities and continue creating value for all our stakeholders," said Shyam S Bhartia, chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks.

The firm says its early, decisive and continuous investments in building digital strengths helped to develop digital orderings as a key competency and critical growth driver. Domino's app downloads during the quarter came in at a record 8.2 million.

The firm said that its system sales growth in Sri Lanka was 95.9% while in Bangladesh 38%. It also said that it bought a 30.75% stake in Hashtag Loyalty for Rs 22 crore. The firm via its arm Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands increased stake in DP Eurasia NV to 40.29% through a combination of reverse bookbuild process and direct market purchases.

At 2.52pm, shares of Jubilant FoodWorks were trading at Rs 33350 apiece on BSE, down 3% from previous close.