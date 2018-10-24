Jubilant Food Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 881.36 crore, up 21.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 881.36 crore in September 2018 up 21.29% from Rs. 726.64 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.67 crore in September 2018 up 60.24% from Rs. 48.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.37 crore in September 2018 up 49.65% from Rs. 105.83 crore in September 2017.

Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.40 in September 2017.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 1,198.90 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.55% returns over the last 6 months and 54.88% over the last 12 months.