Jubilant Food Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,025.86 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,025.86 crore in March 2021 up 14.26% from Rs. 897.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.30 crore in March 2021 up 395.55% from Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 260.17 crore in March 2021 up 37.03% from Rs. 189.87 crore in March 2020.

Jubilant Food EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2020.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 3,232.45 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.79% returns over the last 6 months and 90.92% over the last 12 months.