Jubilant Food Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,240.27 crore, up 41.1% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,240.27 crore in June 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 878.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.96 crore in June 2022 up 61.39% from Rs. 62.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 315.12 crore in June 2022 up 43.54% from Rs. 219.54 crore in June 2021.

Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.74 in June 2021.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 558.65 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Foodworks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,240.27 1,157.89 878.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,240.27 1,157.89 878.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 271.81 250.77 186.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.49 13.50 12.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.45 3.10 0.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 204.14 199.22 165.00
Depreciation 105.03 103.12 89.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 442.75 401.62 302.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.50 186.55 122.50
Other Income 10.59 12.42 8.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 210.09 198.96 130.53
Interest 45.92 45.02 41.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.16 153.95 88.73
Exceptional Items -26.64 -0.39 -5.58
P/L Before Tax 137.53 153.56 83.15
Tax 36.57 37.44 20.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.96 116.11 62.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.96 116.11 62.55
Equity Share Capital 131.97 131.97 131.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.76 4.74
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.76 4.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.76 4.74
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.76 4.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
