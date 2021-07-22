Jubilant Food Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 878.99 crore, up 131.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 878.99 crore in June 2021 up 131.14% from Rs. 380.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.55 crore in June 2021 up 186.13% from Rs. 72.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.54 crore in June 2021 up 497.23% from Rs. 36.76 crore in June 2020.

Jubilant Food EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.50 in June 2020.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 3,064.50 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 74.93% over the last 12 months.