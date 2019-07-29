Jubilant Food Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 940.09 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 940.09 crore in June 2019 up 9.94% from Rs. 855.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.78 crore in June 2019 up 0.14% from Rs. 74.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.32 crore in June 2019 up 57.05% from Rs. 149.20 crore in June 2018.

Jubilant Food EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.66 in June 2018.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 1,228.30 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and -15.31% over the last 12 months.