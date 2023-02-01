Jubilant Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.64 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,316.64 1,286.77 1,193.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,316.64 1,286.77 1,193.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 308.02 288.59 254.81 Purchase of Traded Goods 20.64 19.31 16.65 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.73 -2.26 -4.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 242.43 225.69 195.68 Depreciation 129.79 112.31 100.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 461.28 442.95 413.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.21 200.18 216.78 Other Income 9.34 10.29 10.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.56 210.47 227.71 Interest 50.13 48.55 44.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.42 161.93 183.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.10 P/L Before Tax 119.42 161.93 183.03 Tax 30.85 42.76 45.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.57 119.17 137.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.57 119.17 137.33 Equity Share Capital 131.97 131.97 131.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 1.81 10.41 Diluted EPS 1.34 1.81 10.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 1.81 10.41 Diluted EPS 1.34 1.81 10.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited