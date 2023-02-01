 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.64 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:Net Sales at Rs 1,316.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 1,193.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.57 crore in December 2022 down 35.5% from Rs. 137.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.35 crore in December 2022 down 8.83% from Rs. 328.33 crore in December 2021.
Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.41 in December 2021. Jubilant Food shares closed at 486.85 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.25% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,316.641,286.771,193.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,316.641,286.771,193.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials308.02288.59254.81
Purchase of Traded Goods20.6419.3116.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.73-2.26-4.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost242.43225.69195.68
Depreciation129.79112.31100.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses461.28442.95413.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.21200.18216.78
Other Income9.3410.2910.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.56210.47227.71
Interest50.1348.5544.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.42161.93183.12
Exceptional Items-----0.10
P/L Before Tax119.42161.93183.03
Tax30.8542.7645.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.57119.17137.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.57119.17137.33
Equity Share Capital131.97131.97131.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.341.8110.41
Diluted EPS1.341.8110.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.341.8110.41
Diluted EPS1.341.8110.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:22 pm