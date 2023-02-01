Jubilant Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.64 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:Net Sales at Rs 1,316.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 1,193.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.57 crore in December 2022 down 35.5% from Rs. 137.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.35 crore in December 2022 down 8.83% from Rs. 328.33 crore in December 2021.
Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.41 in December 2021.
|Jubilant Food shares closed at 486.85 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.25% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Foodworks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,316.64
|1,286.77
|1,193.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,316.64
|1,286.77
|1,193.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|308.02
|288.59
|254.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.64
|19.31
|16.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.73
|-2.26
|-4.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|242.43
|225.69
|195.68
|Depreciation
|129.79
|112.31
|100.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|461.28
|442.95
|413.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|160.21
|200.18
|216.78
|Other Income
|9.34
|10.29
|10.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|169.56
|210.47
|227.71
|Interest
|50.13
|48.55
|44.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|119.42
|161.93
|183.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|119.42
|161.93
|183.03
|Tax
|30.85
|42.76
|45.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|88.57
|119.17
|137.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|88.57
|119.17
|137.33
|Equity Share Capital
|131.97
|131.97
|131.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|1.81
|10.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|1.81
|10.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|1.81
|10.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|1.81
|10.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited