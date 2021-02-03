Jubilant Food Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.23 crore, down 0.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,057.23 crore in December 2020 down 0.22% from Rs. 1,059.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.10 crore in December 2020 up 20.64% from Rs. 103.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.21 crore in December 2020 up 9.18% from Rs. 269.48 crore in December 2019.

Jubilant Food EPS has increased to Rs. 9.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.86 in December 2019.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 2,698.55 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.01% over the last 12 months.