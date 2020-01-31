Jubilant Food Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,059.60 crore, up 14.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,059.60 crore in December 2019 up 14.05% from Rs. 929.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.70 crore in December 2019 up 7.45% from Rs. 96.51 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.48 crore in December 2019 up 46.15% from Rs. 184.38 crore in December 2018.

Jubilant Food EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.31 in December 2018.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 1,832.45 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.85% returns over the last 6 months and 52.68% over the last 12 months.