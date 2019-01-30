Jubilant Food Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 929.05 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 929.05 crore in December 2018 up 16.84% from Rs. 795.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.51 crore in December 2018 up 46.17% from Rs. 66.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.38 crore in December 2018 up 31.5% from Rs. 140.21 crore in December 2017.

Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.01 in December 2017.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 1,195.75 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and 10.32% over the last 12 months.