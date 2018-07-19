Jubilant Food Q1 PAT seen up 98.6% YoY to Rs. 60 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Jubilant Food to report net profit at Rs. 60 crore up 98.6% year-on-year (down 6.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 810 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 58.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 130 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.