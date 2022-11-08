 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Food Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,301.49 crore, up 16.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,301.49 crore in September 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 1,116.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.53 crore in September 2022 up 9.39% from Rs. 120.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.29 crore in September 2022 up 8.5% from Rs. 297.05 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.11 in September 2021.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 606.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -21.73% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Foodworks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,301.49 1,255.10 1,116.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,301.49 1,255.10 1,116.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 292.91 275.27 230.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.67 20.92 15.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.28 -3.50 -3.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 229.71 208.24 195.62
Depreciation 114.64 107.11 92.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 449.63 450.03 390.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.22 197.02 194.94
Other Income 10.43 10.66 9.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.65 207.68 204.39
Interest 49.65 46.87 42.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 158.00 160.81 162.17
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.25
P/L Before Tax 158.00 160.81 160.92
Tax 42.97 36.77 40.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.03 124.04 120.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.03 124.04 120.05
Minority Interest -- 0.17 0.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.50 -11.46 -0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 131.53 112.75 120.24
Equity Share Capital 131.97 131.97 131.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 1.71 9.11
Diluted EPS 1.99 1.71 9.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 1.71 9.11
Diluted EPS 1.99 1.71 9.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:26 pm
