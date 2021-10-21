Jubilant Food Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,116.19 crore, up 36.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,116.19 crore in September 2021 up 36.73% from Rs. 816.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.24 crore in September 2021 up 58.19% from Rs. 76.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.05 crore in September 2021 up 20.03% from Rs. 247.47 crore in September 2020.

Jubilant Food EPS has increased to Rs. 9.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.76 in September 2020.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 3,965.20 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.11% returns over the last 6 months and 73.14% over the last 12 months.