Jubilant Food Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 998.05 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 998.05 crore in September 2019 up 12.17% from Rs. 889.79 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.42 crore in September 2019 down 2.82% from Rs. 75.56 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.43 crore in September 2019 up 59.86% from Rs. 157.28 crore in September 2018.

Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.56 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.73 in September 2018.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 1,428.85 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.