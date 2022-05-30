 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,175.97 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,175.97 crore in March 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 1,037.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.76 crore in March 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 105.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.43 crore in March 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 263.48 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.99 in March 2021.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 516.75 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.23% returns over the last 6 months and -16.95% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Foodworks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,175.97 1,210.77 1,037.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,175.97 1,210.77 1,037.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 254.96 258.23 218.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.87 16.95 14.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.12 -4.22 1.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 203.95 200.02 202.66
Depreciation 106.03 103.10 87.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 410.28 420.71 350.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.77 215.99 162.69
Other Income 12.63 11.10 12.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.40 227.09 175.61
Interest 46.06 45.45 37.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 150.34 181.64 138.07
Exceptional Items -0.39 -0.10 --
P/L Before Tax 149.95 181.54 138.07
Tax 37.67 45.88 32.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.28 135.66 105.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.28 135.66 105.30
Minority Interest 0.75 0.68 0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -16.27 -2.46 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 96.76 133.88 105.42
Equity Share Capital 131.97 131.97 131.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 10.14 7.99
Diluted EPS 1.47 10.14 7.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 10.14 7.99
Diluted EPS 1.47 10.14 7.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:23 pm
