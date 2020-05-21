Jubilant Food Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 908.75 crore, up 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 908.75 crore in March 2020 up 4.12% from Rs. 872.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.13 crore in March 2020 down 57.9% from Rs. 78.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.87 crore in March 2020 up 18.97% from Rs. 159.59 crore in March 2019.

Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.96 in March 2019.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 1,521.50 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.36% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.