    Jubilant Food Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,334.54 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,334.54 crore in June 2023 up 6.33% from Rs. 1,255.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.92 crore in June 2023 down 74.35% from Rs. 112.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.17 crore in June 2023 down 9.41% from Rs. 314.79 crore in June 2022.

    Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.

    Jubilant Food shares closed at 476.65 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.44% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Foodworks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,334.541,269.851,255.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,334.541,269.851,255.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.46290.96275.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.2719.6720.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.515.85-3.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost252.73221.92208.24
    Depreciation135.72131.55107.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses482.74482.34450.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.11117.56197.02
    Other Income9.3419.7510.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.45137.32207.68
    Interest54.3152.8746.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.1484.45160.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.1484.45160.81
    Tax25.4024.8636.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.7359.59124.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.7359.59124.04
    Minority Interest----0.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-40.82-31.05-11.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.9228.54112.75
    Equity Share Capital131.97131.97131.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.431.71
    Diluted EPS0.440.431.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.431.71
    Diluted EPS0.440.431.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

