Jubilant Food Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,071.36 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,071.36 crore in December 2019 up 14.3% from Rs. 937.31 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.79 crore in December 2019 up 8.95% from Rs. 93.43 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.60 crore in December 2019 up 48.71% from Rs. 181.96 crore in December 2018.

Jubilant Food EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 1,748.90 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.03% returns over the last 6 months and 46.26% over the last 12 months.