JTL Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.91 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 299.91 256.94 263.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 299.91 256.94 263.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 251.90 234.94 232.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.12 1.99 3.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.61 3.29 4.00 Depreciation 0.79 0.71 0.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.10 2.78 3.98 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.39 13.22 18.89 Other Income 1.07 2.23 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.46 15.46 19.03 Interest 2.39 0.77 1.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.07 14.68 17.94 Exceptional Items -1.08 -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.99 14.68 17.94 Tax 7.72 3.67 4.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.27 11.01 12.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.27 11.01 12.95 Equity Share Capital 13.11 12.11 10.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.30 1.82 12.21 Diluted EPS 3.30 1.68 12.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.09 1.82 12.21 Diluted EPS 3.30 1.68 12.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited