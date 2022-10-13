JTL Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.91 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y
October 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTL Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 299.91 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 263.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2022 up 56.53% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.25 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2021.
JTL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.21 in September 2021.
|JTL Infra shares closed at 279.75 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.81% returns over the last 6 months
|JTL Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|299.91
|256.94
|263.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|299.91
|256.94
|263.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|251.90
|234.94
|232.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.12
|1.99
|3.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.61
|3.29
|4.00
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.71
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.10
|2.78
|3.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.39
|13.22
|18.89
|Other Income
|1.07
|2.23
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.46
|15.46
|19.03
|Interest
|2.39
|0.77
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.07
|14.68
|17.94
|Exceptional Items
|-1.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.99
|14.68
|17.94
|Tax
|7.72
|3.67
|4.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.27
|11.01
|12.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.27
|11.01
|12.95
|Equity Share Capital
|13.11
|12.11
|10.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.30
|1.82
|12.21
|Diluted EPS
|3.30
|1.68
|12.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.09
|1.82
|12.21
|Diluted EPS
|3.30
|1.68
|12.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited