JTL Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 263.09 crore, up 229.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.09 crore in September 2021 up 229.36% from Rs. 79.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021 up 351.03% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2021 up 232.82% from Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2020.

JTL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 12.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.71 in September 2020.

JTL Infra shares closed at 929.20 on October 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.19% returns over the last 6 months and 534.92% over the last 12 months.