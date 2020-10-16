JTL Infra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.88 crore, up 77.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.88 crore in September 2020 up 77.35% from Rs. 45.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2020 up 35.93% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2020 up 50.77% from Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2019.

JTL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2019.

JTL Infra shares closed at 138.40 on October 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 50.43% returns over the last 6 months and 76.31% over the last 12 months.