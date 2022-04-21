JTL Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore, up 47.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore in March 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 204.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022 up 46.46% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

JTL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.30 in March 2021.

JTL Infra shares closed at 263.80 on April 20, 2022 (NSE)