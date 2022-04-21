English
    JTL Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore, up 47.49% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTL Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore in March 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 204.19 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022 up 46.46% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

    JTL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.30 in March 2021.

    JTL Infra shares closed at 263.80 on April 20, 2022 (NSE)

    JTL Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.15232.45204.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.15232.45204.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.04226.03177.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.77-17.978.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.732.771.11
    Depreciation0.550.540.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.482.521.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5818.5616.05
    Other Income1.220.313.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8018.8719.05
    Interest2.371.474.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.4317.4014.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.4317.4014.81
    Tax5.434.383.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0013.0210.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0013.0210.92
    Equity Share Capital11.8411.8410.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.702.2310.30
    Diluted EPS2.572.2310.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.702.2310.30
    Diluted EPS2.572.2310.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JTL Infra #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
