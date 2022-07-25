JTL Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.94 crore, up 43.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.94 crore in June 2022 up 43.53% from Rs. 179.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 8.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022 up 26.92% from Rs. 12.74 crore in June 2021.

JTL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.59 in June 2021.

JTL Infra shares closed at 213.80 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.41% returns over the last 6 months