JTL Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.02 crore, up 252.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.02 crore in June 2021 up 252.74% from Rs. 50.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in June 2021 up 542.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.74 crore in June 2021 up 275.81% from Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2020.

JTL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2020.

JTL Infra shares closed at 552.15 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)