JTL Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 232.45 crore, up 130.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.45 crore in December 2021 up 130.28% from Rs. 100.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021 up 159.63% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021 up 124.91% from Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2020.

JTL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.73 in December 2020.

JTL Infra shares closed at 257.80 on January 12, 2022 (NSE)