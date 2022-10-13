JTL Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.91 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 299.91 256.94 263.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 299.91 256.94 263.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 251.90 234.94 232.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.12 1.99 3.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.61 3.29 4.00 Depreciation 0.79 0.71 0.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.10 2.78 3.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.39 13.22 18.89 Other Income 1.07 2.23 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.46 15.46 19.03 Interest 2.39 0.77 1.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.07 14.68 17.94 Exceptional Items -1.08 -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.99 14.68 17.94 Tax 7.72 3.67 4.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.27 11.01 12.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.27 11.01 12.95 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.27 11.01 12.95 Equity Share Capital 13.11 12.11 11.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.30 1.82 2.19 Diluted EPS 3.30 1.68 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.09 1.82 2.19 Diluted EPS 3.30 1.68 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited