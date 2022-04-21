 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JTL Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore, up 47.49% Y-o-Y

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTL Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore in March 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 204.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022 up 46.46% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

JTL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2021.

JTL Infra shares closed at 263.80 on April 20, 2022 (NSE)

JTL Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 301.15 232.45
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 301.15 232.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.04 226.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.77 -17.97
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 3.73 2.77
Depreciation 0.55 0.54
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 5.48 2.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.58 18.56
Other Income 1.22 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.80 18.87
Interest 2.37 1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.43 17.40
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.43 17.40
Tax 5.43 4.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.00 13.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.00 13.02
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.00 13.02
Equity Share Capital 11.84 11.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.70 2.23
Diluted EPS 2.57 2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.70 2.23
Diluted EPS 2.57 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
