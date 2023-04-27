JTL Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 471.11 crore, up 56.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.11 crore in March 2023 up 56.44% from Rs. 301.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2023 up 129.07% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.25 crore in March 2023 up 118.69% from Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2022.