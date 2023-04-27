English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JTL Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 471.11 crore, up 56.44% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 471.11 crore in March 2023 up 56.44% from Rs. 301.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2023 up 129.07% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.25 crore in March 2023 up 118.69% from Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2022.

    JTL Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.

    JTL Ind. shares closed at 328.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.63% returns over the last 6 months and 36.89% over the last 12 months.

    JTL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations471.11280.43301.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations471.11280.43301.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials416.43248.82261.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.44-4.777.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.962.743.73
    Depreciation1.170.840.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.385.155.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6227.6622.58
    Other Income0.471.041.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.0828.7023.80
    Interest1.741.242.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.3527.4621.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.3527.4621.43
    Tax13.707.175.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.6520.2816.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.6520.2816.00
    Equity Share Capital16.8713.1111.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.353.092.70
    Diluted EPS4.353.092.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.353.092.70
    Diluted EPS4.353.092.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JTL Ind. #JTL Industries #Results
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 03:00 pm