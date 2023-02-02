 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JTL Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.43 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.43 crore in December 2022 up 20.64% from Rs. 232.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in December 2022 up 55.74% from Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 52.19% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021.

JTL Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.43 299.91 232.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.43 299.91 232.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 248.82 251.90 226.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.77 11.12 -17.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.74 2.61 2.77
Depreciation 0.84 0.79 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.15 3.10 2.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.66 30.39 18.56
Other Income 1.04 1.07 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.70 31.46 18.87
Interest 1.24 2.39 1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.46 29.07 17.40
Exceptional Items -- -1.08 --
P/L Before Tax 27.46 27.99 17.40
Tax 7.17 7.72 4.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.28 20.27 13.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.28 20.27 13.02
Equity Share Capital 13.11 13.11 11.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.09 3.30 2.23
Diluted EPS 3.09 3.30 2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.09 3.09 2.23
Diluted EPS 3.09 3.30 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited