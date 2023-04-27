 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JTL Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 472.63 crore, up 56.94% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 472.63 crore in March 2023 up 56.94% from Rs. 301.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2023 up 129.09% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.26 crore in March 2023 up 118.73% from Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2022.

JTL Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 472.63 280.43 301.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 472.63 280.43 301.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 417.94 248.82 261.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.44 -4.77 7.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.96 2.74 3.73
Depreciation 1.17 0.84 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.38 5.15 5.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.62 27.66 22.58
Other Income 0.47 1.04 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.09 28.70 23.80
Interest 1.74 1.24 2.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.35 27.46 21.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.35 27.46 21.43
Tax 13.70 7.17 5.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.65 20.28 16.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.65 20.28 16.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.65 20.28 16.00
Equity Share Capital 16.87 13.11 11.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 390.24 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 3.09 2.70
Diluted EPS 4.69 3.09 2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 3.09 2.70
Diluted EPS 4.69 3.09 2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited