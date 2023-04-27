JTL Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 472.63 crore, up 56.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.63 crore in March 2023 up 56.94% from Rs. 301.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2023 up 129.09% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.26 crore in March 2023 up 118.73% from Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2022.