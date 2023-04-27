JTL Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 472.63 crore, up 56.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.63 crore in March 2023 up 56.94% from Rs. 301.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2023 up 129.09% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.26 crore in March 2023 up 118.73% from Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2022.

JTL Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.

JTL Ind. shares closed at 328.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.63% returns over the last 6 months and 36.89% over the last 12 months.