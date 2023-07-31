English
    JTL Ind. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 504.80 crore, up 96.46% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 504.80 crore in June 2023 up 96.46% from Rs. 256.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.37 crore in June 2023 up 130.46% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.30 crore in June 2023 up 124.49% from Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022.

    JTL Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2022.

    JTL Ind. shares closed at 381.85 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 74.20% over the last 12 months.

    JTL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations504.80472.63256.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations504.80472.63256.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials434.84417.94234.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.77-13.441.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.306.963.29
    Depreciation1.151.170.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.378.382.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3851.6213.22
    Other Income0.770.472.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1552.0915.46
    Interest1.241.740.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.9050.3514.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.9050.3514.68
    Tax8.5313.703.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3736.6511.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3736.6511.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.3736.6511.01
    Equity Share Capital16.8916.8712.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--390.24--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.004.691.82
    Diluted EPS2.614.691.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.004.691.82
    Diluted EPS2.614.691.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

