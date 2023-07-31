JTL Ind. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 504.80 crore, up 96.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.80 crore in June 2023 up 96.46% from Rs. 256.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.37 crore in June 2023 up 130.46% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.30 crore in June 2023 up 124.49% from Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022.

JTL Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2022.

JTL Ind. shares closed at 381.85 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 74.20% over the last 12 months.