JTL Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.43 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.43 crore in December 2022 up 20.64% from Rs. 232.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in December 2022 up 55.74% from Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 52.19% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021.

JTL Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2021.

