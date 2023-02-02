English
    JTL Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.43 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.43 crore in December 2022 up 20.64% from Rs. 232.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in December 2022 up 55.74% from Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 52.19% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021.

    JTL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.43299.91232.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.43299.91232.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials248.82251.90226.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.7711.12-17.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.742.612.77
    Depreciation0.840.790.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.153.102.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6630.3918.56
    Other Income1.041.070.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7031.4618.87
    Interest1.242.391.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.4629.0717.40
    Exceptional Items---1.08--
    P/L Before Tax27.4627.9917.40
    Tax7.177.724.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2820.2713.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2820.2713.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.2820.2713.02
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1111.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.093.302.23
    Diluted EPS3.093.302.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.093.092.23
    Diluted EPS3.093.302.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited