JTEKT India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 338.52 crore, up 11.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 338.52 crore in September 2018 up 11.8% from Rs. 302.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.60 crore in September 2018 up 80.67% from Rs. 6.98 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.88 crore in September 2018 up 10.71% from Rs. 35.12 crore in September 2017.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2017.

JTEKT India shares closed at 115.40 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.