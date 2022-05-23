 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JTEKT India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.79 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.79 crore in March 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 476.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022 down 46.57% from Rs. 23.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022 down 24.3% from Rs. 51.98 crore in March 2021.

JTEKT India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2021.

JTEKT India shares closed at 80.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.

JTEKT India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 476.79 418.20 476.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 476.79 418.20 476.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 345.05 297.87 337.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.76 6.34 6.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.96 -3.99 0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.78 48.26 44.63
Depreciation 15.44 16.01 18.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.06 37.52 36.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.75 16.20 32.43
Other Income 2.17 2.30 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.91 18.51 33.29
Interest 1.17 0.82 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.75 17.68 32.30
Exceptional Items -5.24 -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.51 17.68 32.30
Tax 4.77 4.62 8.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.74 13.06 23.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.74 13.06 23.84
Equity Share Capital 24.45 24.45 24.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.53 0.98
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.53 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.53 0.98
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.53 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
