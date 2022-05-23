JTEKT India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.79 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.79 crore in March 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 476.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022 down 46.57% from Rs. 23.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022 down 24.3% from Rs. 51.98 crore in March 2021.

JTEKT India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2021.

JTEKT India shares closed at 80.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.