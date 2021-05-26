JTEKT India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 476.82 crore, up 28.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.82 crore in March 2021 up 28.62% from Rs. 370.73 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.84 crore in March 2021 up 242.84% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.98 crore in March 2021 up 76.38% from Rs. 29.47 crore in March 2020.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

JTEKT India shares closed at 114.50 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.48% returns over the last 6 months and 137.80% over the last 12 months.