JTEKT India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 476.82 crore, up 28.62% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.82 crore in March 2021 up 28.62% from Rs. 370.73 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.84 crore in March 2021 up 242.84% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.98 crore in March 2021 up 76.38% from Rs. 29.47 crore in March 2020.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

JTEKT India shares closed at 114.50 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.48% returns over the last 6 months and 137.80% over the last 12 months.

JTEKT India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations476.82437.00370.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations476.82437.00370.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials337.00319.79255.99
Purchase of Traded Goods6.582.705.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.80-7.38-1.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost44.6347.7852.05
Depreciation18.6919.4720.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.7034.3731.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4320.287.50
Other Income0.873.821.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2924.109.18
Interest1.001.161.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.3022.947.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.3022.947.58
Tax8.465.800.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.8417.146.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.8417.146.95
Equity Share Capital24.4524.4524.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.980.700.28
Diluted EPS0.980.700.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.980.700.28
Diluted EPS0.980.700.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JTEKT India #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 08:33 pm

