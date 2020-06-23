JTEKT India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 370.73 crore, down 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.73 crore in March 2020 down 22.93% from Rs. 481.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2020 down 71.18% from Rs. 24.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.47 crore in March 2020 down 55.25% from Rs. 65.85 crore in March 2019.

JTEKT India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2019.

JTEKT India shares closed at 66.90 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.27% returns over the last 6 months and -30.09% over the last 12 months.