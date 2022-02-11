JTEKT India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 418.20 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 418.20 crore in December 2021 down 4.3% from Rs. 437.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021 down 23.79% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021 down 20.77% from Rs. 43.57 crore in December 2020.

JTEKT India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2020.

JTEKT India shares closed at 88.65 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.52% returns over the last 6 months and -1.23% over the last 12 months.