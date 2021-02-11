JTEKT India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 437.00 crore, up 18.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.00 crore in December 2020 up 18.7% from Rs. 368.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2020 up 272.46% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.57 crore in December 2020 up 50.92% from Rs. 28.87 crore in December 2019.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

JTEKT India shares closed at 89.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.47% returns over the last 6 months and 9.38% over the last 12 months.