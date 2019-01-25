JTEKT India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 297.53 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.53 crore in December 2018 up 1.61% from Rs. 292.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2018 up 1.26% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2018 down 12.89% from Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2017.

JTEKT India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2017.

JTEKT India shares closed at 105.15 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -4.37% over the last 12 months.