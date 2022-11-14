 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JTEKT India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.99 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:

Net Sales at Rs 570.99 crore in September 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 385.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in September 2022 up 191.9% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.19 crore in September 2022 up 79.62% from Rs. 33.51 crore in September 2021.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

JTEKT India shares closed at 105.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.37% over the last 12 months.

JTEKT India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 570.99 471.73 385.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 570.99 471.73 385.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 409.99 341.04 268.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 -0.03 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.68 -9.09 -1.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.24 54.54 51.46
Depreciation 17.76 17.12 18.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.09 45.28 36.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.32 22.88 11.79
Other Income 2.11 2.71 3.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.43 25.59 15.19
Interest 1.24 1.21 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.19 24.38 14.31
Exceptional Items -- -3.26 --
P/L Before Tax 41.19 21.12 14.31
Tax 11.10 5.56 3.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.09 15.56 10.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.09 15.56 10.58
Minority Interest -2.31 -1.42 -1.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.77 14.14 9.51
Equity Share Capital 24.45 24.45 24.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 0.58 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.14 0.58 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 0.58 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.14 0.58 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JTEKT India #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm