    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JTEKT India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.99 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 570.99 crore in September 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 385.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in September 2022 up 191.9% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.19 crore in September 2022 up 79.62% from Rs. 33.51 crore in September 2021.

    JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

    JTEKT India shares closed at 105.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.37% over the last 12 months.

    JTEKT India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations570.99471.73385.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations570.99471.73385.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials409.99341.04268.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.28-0.030.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.68-9.09-1.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.2454.5451.46
    Depreciation17.7617.1218.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.0945.2836.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3222.8811.79
    Other Income2.112.713.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.4325.5915.19
    Interest1.241.210.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.1924.3814.31
    Exceptional Items---3.26--
    P/L Before Tax41.1921.1214.31
    Tax11.105.563.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0915.5610.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.0915.5610.58
    Minority Interest-2.31-1.42-1.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.7714.149.51
    Equity Share Capital24.4524.4524.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.140.580.39
    Diluted EPS1.140.580.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.140.580.39
    Diluted EPS1.140.580.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm