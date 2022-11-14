JTEKT India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.99 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.99 crore in September 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 385.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in September 2022 up 191.9% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.19 crore in September 2022 up 79.62% from Rs. 33.51 crore in September 2021.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

JTEKT India shares closed at 105.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.37% over the last 12 months.