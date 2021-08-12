JTEKT India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 320.97 crore, up 322.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.97 crore in June 2021 up 322.41% from Rs. 75.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021 up 96.77% from Rs. 37.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2021 up 169% from Rs. 29.16 crore in June 2020.

JTEKT India shares closed at 105.85 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)